Social media blackout in Pak

Pakistan on Friday blocked social media platforms amid fears that activists of a group might use the technology to stoke violent protests.

Followers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) have blocked roads and chocked streets at deadly protests that started on Monday, reports dpa news agency.

At least five people including two police officers have been killed in the protests, which have prompted the France Embassy in Islamabad to urge French nationals to leave Pakistan temporarily.

”Social media has been blocked for a few hours so that troublemakers can not use it during Friday prayers congregations,” an official told dpa. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and TikTok are inaccessible across the country, including the capital Islamabad.