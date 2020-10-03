Spectrum Football Tourney | Alamdar FC beat Lal Nagar FC 1-0

In the ongoing Spectrum Football tournament 2020,one match was played at Iqbal Ground, Pampore on Friday.

In the match which 11th of the tournament, Alamdar FC clashed with Lal Nagar FC. Alamdar FC emerged out as winner by 1-0 goals. Zahid was adjudged as man of the match and received award from Wamiq Bhat.

The tournament is organized by Etihad Football Academy in Association with District Football Association Pulwama (Zone Pampore) Sponsored by Spectrum Advertising Services.

The next match of the event would be played on Sunday between Shining Star FC and Regal FC