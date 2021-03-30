Sports festival begins at SKUAST-K

Vice Chancellor’s Sports Festival was inaugurated at the sports stadium of the Faculty of Veterinary Science (FVSc) here on Tuesday. The programme is being organised by the Department of Dean Students Welfare, SKUAST-K, and sponsored by National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

The inaugural function was attended by Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science, Prof. M.A. Paul, Dean Students Welfare, SKUAST-K, Prof. M.A.A Sidiqui, Director Planning, SKUAST-K, Prof. N.A. Ganai, Chairman Sports committee, Prof. Azad Ahmad, Associate Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof. A.A. Khan, heads of various divisions, Media Coordinator, Dr. P.A. Reshi, faculty scientists, Faculty Students Welfare Officer, Dr S.A Bhat, students and research scholars of the faculty.

“The sports festival is observed as part of the World Veterinary Day function being commemorated on the last Saturday of every April,” Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Reshi, media coordinator of the festival said.

He said the aim of organising such events was to inculcate sportsmanship, unity, discipline, physical fitness and give a vent to the stress of academics and research to the students.

According to the Students Welfare Officer, Dr Sajjad Bhat, various events including cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, kabbadi, kho kho, carrom, chess, table tennis, short and long run, hiking, trekking etc shall be part of the festival.

“Equal opportunities shall be given to all the students to participate in different events and those who excel will get opportunity to play at higher levels,” he said.

Chairman Sports Committee, Prof. Azad Ahmad made the participating dignitaries interact with students who declared the festival open by floating balloons in the air.