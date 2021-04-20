Downtown Heroes FC also apply for I-League 2nd Division

A day after J&K Football Association (JKFA) confirmed that four clubs have shown interest in participating in the I League 2nd Division, another Srinagar-based club, Downtown Heroes FC, has come forward and applied for the competition.

Downtown Heroes FC in a statement said the club applied late for participation in the I-League 2nd Division due to which the J&K Football Association (JKFA) missed to mention their name. “We had said that we may skip the competition this year and had informed the JKFA verbally about it. However, the club later held a meeting in which it was decided to participate in the I-League 2nd Division,” the club said in the statement. “We applied late on Saturday before the deadline ended. On Sunday, the JKFA office was closed; hence its officials were not fully aware about the development.”

Meanwhile, the JKFA held a meeting on Tuesday in which the issue of Downtown Heroes FC applying for the participation in the I-League 2nd Division was also discussed.

“We received the application of Downtown Heroes FC also for participation in the I-League 2nd Division. After reviewing the applications and discussing the reason for applying late, the application of Downtown Heroes FC was accepted,” a JKFA official said.

“With the addition of Downtown Heroes, now there are five teams in contention for two spots of the I League 2nd Division,” he said. Jammu-based club, Shaheen FC and three Kashmir-based clubs – Hyderia Sports, Lone Star Kashmir FC and Kashmir Avengers – have already applied for the participation.

The All India Football Federation had asked the JKFA to nominate two clubs for the I League 2nd Division. In that regard, the JKFA had invited applications. Meanwhile, the JKFA is of the opinion that due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the I-League 2nd Division may be postponed.

“As there is all likelihood that the league may be postponed, so we may also put hold on the proposed inter-club competition for nominating our teams,” the official said.