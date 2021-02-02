Sputnik V shows 91.6% efficacy in phase 3 trials: Lancet

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated efficacy of 91.6 per cent against Covid-19, according to interim results of phase 3 trials published in the journal The Lancet.

Data on 19,866 volunteers were included in the efficacy analysis – 14,964 of whom received the vaccine and 4,902 the placebo. The calculation is based on the analysis of 78 confirmed cases of Covid-19 identified in the placebo group (62 cases) and in the vaccine group (16 cases).

Efficacy in the elderly group of 2,144 volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8 per cent and did not differ statistically from the 18-60 group, said the study, adding that Sputnik V provided full protection against severe cases of Covid-19. Registered by Russia on August 11, 2020 Sputnik V became the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.