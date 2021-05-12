Amid surge in cases, bakery sells online ahead of Eid

In the run up to the Eid-ul-Fitr, many online platforms have started online sale of bakery items in view of pandemic.

These online platforms have tied up with several bakery outlets to facilitate home delivery of the bakery.

Both the dealers and the online platform owners are content that the tie-up is helping them deliver bakery in due regard to the SOPs and without risking the lives of people in crowded shops.

Haseeb Khan, co-founder of Grofrills grocery application said that a few days back they tied up with 14th Avenue Bakery outlet to home deliver bakery to their customers.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Khan said.

He said that his platform mostly sells groceries and related items but ahead of Eid they started home delivery of bakery items.

Naveed Ahmed from downtown has ordered bakery from Groxery app, another emerging online store. “I explored the app and found out that the platform has tied up with multiple outlets. It is the best option amid pandemics as you get multiple options without having to move out of home,” Ahmed said.

On every Eid, markets in Srinagar draw huge crowds with people buying groceries, bakery, mutton, and chicken. Many online platforms are helping to give people another option by having these things delivered to their doorstep and in the way avoiding the market crowds.

The online payment system is helping these ventures to deliver products without having to be in direct contact with customers which adds to safety.

To mention, the district disaster management authority Srinagar on Tuesday asked for the testing of all bakery workers operating in the district after 8 bakery workers tested positive for Covid-19.