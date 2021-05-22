Electricity affected in Srinagar areas

Electricity was affected in most parts of Srinagar after a technical snag at Shareefabad grid station on Saturday evening.

Official sources said that a technical snag occurred in 132 KV Shareefabad grid station in the evening.

The electricity was affected in most parts of Srinagar especially in Downtown areas, they said.

Meanwhile, Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited – KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that the men and machinery has been pressed to repair the fault.

“The partial restoration of electricity will be made within one hour while it will be restored completely within three to four hours,” he said

Meanwhile, a large number of COVID affected people who are on Oxygen concentrators at home, faced problems due to power failure. They urged the PDD authorities to restore power at the earliest.