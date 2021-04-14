national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad,
UPDATED: April 15, 2021, 1:27 AM

National Education Policy futuristic: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per world standards, and aimed at fulfilling Dr S Radhakrishnan’s vision of education that empowers a student to participate in national development.

“India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it’s values are embodied in our social life,” Modi said addressing the Association of Indian Universities’ 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors via video conference.

“The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters,” Modi said.

India is being looked upon as the future centre of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 3D printing, virtual reality and robotics, mobile technology, geo-informatics, smart healthcare and defence sector, he said.

“To meet the requirement of various skills, Indian institutes of skills are being set up in three big cities of the country. In Mumbai, the first batch of the Indian Institute of Skills has already started,” Modi said.

He also asked universities to be multi-disciplinary. “We want all universities to be multi-disciplinary and provide flexibility to students, like an easy entry and exit from courses and creation of an academic bank for easy completion of courses,” he said. For this, every university will have to collaborate, he added.

