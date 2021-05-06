Police establishes 'digital library' at specially abled school Rambagh

Srinagar Police under the aegis of Civic Action Programme established a “DIGITAL LIBRARY” at School for specially-abled children at Rambagh Srinagar. The event was organized while following SOPs and other protocols.

Srinagar police handed over the electronic gadgets including laptops etc, required for establishment of Digital Library to Principal specially-abled school Rambagh, Srinagar. The event was witnessed by SP City South Srinagar, SDPO Shaheed Gunj Srinagar and staff members of the school.

On the occasion, SP City South Srinagar expressed that COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruptions in normal life, including closure of schools and libraries which have caused loss of learning activities. He said that by using the electronic gadgets, the institution can share library and text books to the students without using physical contact.