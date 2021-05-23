Srinagar leads in positive cases, lags in vaccination

Srinagar is the worst covid19 hit district in J&K sharing about 23 percent of total positive cases in the UT. Nonetheless, the district is lagging behind in vaccination with just 38 percent of its population of above 45-years of age having been inoculated Covid jabs so far.

As per the details shared by the health department, the summer capital Srinagar has recorded 2,08,379 Covid jabs which accounts for 38.05 percent of its above 45-year old population.

In Srinagar district 15089 healthcare workers and 63299 frontline workers have received 1st and 2nd dose of vaccine. The percentage of population covered under vaccination in Srinagar is second lowest among 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Only Kupwara district is lagging behind Srinagar where 29.5 percent eligible population has been vaccinated.

The low percentage of vaccination in Srinagar flattens the tall claims of the authorities in that the worst hit district in the entire UT has not even been able to inoculate 50 percent of its eligible persons.

On the contrary the winter capital of J&K, Jammu district has achieved 100 percent target in vaccination drive. Total 5,81,954 persons have been inoculated with Covid jabs.

Srinagar is among the 12 districts in the UT which has reported over 10 percent positivity rate in last week. Jammu and Kashmir’s positivity test rate for Covid is 16.83 percent.

The district has reported 23 percent of total Covid infection cases and is leading in active cases reported so far.

As per the details Srinagar on Sunday reported fresh 512 Covid positive cases taking its overall tally of infection cases to 62159. Currently 6243 are active positive cases while as 731 deaths have been reported from the district so far.

A senior health official said: “There is no denying that in comparison to other districts the percentage of vaccination in Srinagar is less, but the population of Srinagar is higher and another thing is that earlier when the vaccination began people were hesitant to take vaccines. The administration had to rope in opinion leaders, influencers to convince people to get vaccinated. Then there was a shortage, but now in the coming days we will see an increase in vaccination in Srinagar district. On Sunday, the highest number of persons i.e. 4146 were vaccinated in the district.”