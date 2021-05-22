Srinagar to Delhi: Downtown youth runs 950-KM in 7 days

Setting a new record, a Srinagar youth covered a 940-km distance between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a record 7 days’ time.

Uzair Fayaz Khan, 25, from Nowhatta, here, who is pursuing B.A. in Psychology at Amar Singh College had always been interested in running and taking part in marathons, since his school days.

Before taking this challenge of running from Srinagar to Delhi, Khan claimed to have undergone rigorous 7 months’ long training under the supervision of his coach Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat. He said that the purpose of the run was to create anti-drug addiction awareness among youth.

Khan who started his run from Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar after being flagged off by DSP Traffic City Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan on April 2, completed it at Rajghat, Delhi on April 8, 2021, where he was received by CRPF soldiers, presenting him a bouquet.

He said that he has also participated in marathon runs from Srinagar to Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam earlier.

He said that the run to Delhi was not an easy task as he faced many challenges including climatic conditions, foot injuries and other difficulties on the way, but he kept on taking steps without looking back to reach his goal.

Khan said that though he got little support from some quarters, most of the expenses he had to bear himself during this marathon.

After making a record, Khan applied for registration of his feat in the International Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Works Records India for what he has to pay Rs. 22,000, which he says that can’t afford given his weak financial conditions.

‘I wish both the government as well as the private agencies will support me so that I could take on new challenges and register for the Guinness Book of World Records also,’ said Khan. He said that through this run he wanted to give a strong message to all those youth involved in drugs that ‘nothing is impossible’.

‘It is disheartening to see our youth falling prey to drug menace. I was carrying a small banner all along to create awareness on drug abuse. I wish the youth who have become drug addicts come out of it and lead good lives again,’ Khan said while expressing his gratitude to all who supported him during his run to Delhi.