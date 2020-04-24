Bhadarwah journos elect governing body

The journalists’ body here, Journalists of Bhadarwah (JOB) on Friday held an election to elect the governing body.

During the elections, Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai of Greater Kashmir was unanimously elected president; Swarn Singh JamwaL of Kashmir Times was elected senior vice president. Sajid Tufail Lone was elected as vice-president, while as Abid Malik was elected as general secretary.

Besides, Tilak Raj Yogi was elected as secretary, while Nasir K Shah was elected as joint secretary. During the elections, Raja Rehber Jamal was elected cashier and Sahir Nashad was elected chief organizer and Majid Malik as advisor.