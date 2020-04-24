Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:02 AM

Bhadarwah journos elect governing body

GK News Network
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: April 25, 2020, 12:02 AM
Greater Kashmir

The journalists’ body here, Journalists of Bhadarwah (JOB) on Friday held an election to elect the governing body.

During the elections, Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai of Greater Kashmir was unanimously elected president; Swarn Singh JamwaL of Kashmir Times was elected senior vice president. Sajid Tufail Lone was elected as vice-president, while as Abid Malik was elected as general secretary.

Trending News
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Covid-19: 40 fresh positive cases reported in J&K, total now 494

File Pic

J&K registers sixth COVID-19 death as elderly Tangmarg man passes away at SKIMS Bemina

File Pic

140 stranded Kashmiri labourers leave HP for J&K in six buses

Two militants, an 'associate' killed in Awantipora gunfight

Besides, Tilak Raj Yogi was elected as secretary, while Nasir K Shah was elected as joint secretary. During the elections, Raja Rehber Jamal was elected cashier and Sahir Nashad was elected chief organizer and Majid Malik as advisor.

Related News