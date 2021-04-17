Congress to observe 24th April as National Panchayat Day

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Saturday said Congress would observe 24th April as the National Panchayat Day as the 73rd and 74th amendment incorporated in Panchayati Raj Act was passed by the Parliament on this day in 1990, ensuring 33 percent reservation to women in Panchayats and urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

A statement of Congress issued here quoted Mir while addressing senior party functionaries at Srinagar as saying that Congress was committed to decentralisation of power at the grass root level through Panchayats to ensure that poor, downtrodden and weaker section living in the country and others get benefitted.

Mir emphasized the Congress leaders to gear up for observing 24th April as National Panchayat Day to mark the historical initiative of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to incorporate 73rd and 74th amendment in Panchayati Raj Act, ensuring 33 percent women reservation in Panchayats and ULBs.

“The women empowerment and decentralisation of power at grass roots level through panchayats was Rajiv Gandhi’s dream come true and the party will continue to work in that direction,” Mir said. “The bill to incorporate 73rd and 74th amendment was introduced in the Parliament in 1989, subsequently it was passed in 1990, it was landmark decision of the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi, who was extremely concerned about the development of people at grass roots level.”