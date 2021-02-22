Girl dies in Ramsu mishap

In a tragic incident, a young girl died on spot after falling off a moving scooty at Nachlana area in Ramsu late Sunday evening.

Police report said a girl identified as Iqra Iqbal, 23, daughter of Mohammad Iqbal, resident of Tulbagh Banihal sustained grievous injuries after she fell off a moving scooty at around 9.30 pm at Nachlana, falling under Ramsu police station jurisdiction, on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. She was rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors pronounced her as ‘brought dead’ at 11.00 pm.