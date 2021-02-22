Chenab Valley
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 5:16 AM

Girl dies in Ramsu mishap

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 5:16 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo
Trending News

Protect employment opportunities of J&K youth: NC

Javid Hassan Baig. Image Source: Twitter

End disparity in risk allowances: Apni Party

Body of missing Anantnag youth found in nearby village

Sheikh Nazir's 6th death anniversary | Farooq, Omar pay tributes

In a tragic incident, a young girl died on spot after falling off a moving scooty at Nachlana area in Ramsu late Sunday evening.

Police report said a girl identified as Iqra Iqbal, 23, daughter of Mohammad Iqbal, resident of Tulbagh Banihal sustained grievous injuries after she fell off a moving scooty at around 9.30 pm at Nachlana, falling under Ramsu police station jurisdiction, on Jammu Srinagar National Highway. She was rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors pronounced her as ‘brought dead’ at 11.00 pm.

Related News