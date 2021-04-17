Man found dead in Rajouri

A middle aged man from Agrati area of Rajouri died under mysterious conditions and his body was recovered near a river in area.

Deceased has been identified as 56 years old Jai Ram son of Paras Ram resident of Agrati.

Police said that deceased was found lying dead near river in the area after which police team rushed to the spot and shifted body to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri for medico-legal formalities. “Autopsy was conducted in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and body was later handed over to legal heirs for last rites,” said police.