Mawer residents rue dilapidated road conditions

The residents of Nowgam Mawer of Qalamabad tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are up in arms against the authorities for the dilapidated condition of roads in the area.

The residents complained that the 3 km road from Border Roads Organisation (Project Beacon) base camp to Nowgam Syed Mohalla was in complete shambles giving a tough time to the commuters.

The residents said that the road was dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the tall claims of the authorities for improving road connectivity.

“The main connecting link which connects Nowgam to Mawer and then Handwara is in a deplorable condition and has been left unattended by the concerned authorities. With the result, commuters, and especially school going children, are the worst hit,” said Fayaz Ahmad, a local.

The residents said that they had, many a time, brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department but after passing of several years nothing concrete had materialised.

Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Handwara Division Azmat Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that they had submitted the project report of Rs 2.5 crore to the higher ups.

“We are hopeful that within a month tenders will be floated and accordingly work will start,” he said.