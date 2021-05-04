Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 1:25 AM

Strict restrictions continue in Kashmir

Vehicles seized, 252 persons detained for lockdown violation
A man reasons with the policeman to let him move amid restrictions in the city to contain the COVID-19 spread, May 2, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
A man reasons with the policeman to let him move amid restrictions in the city to contain the COVID-19 spread, May 2, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Taking strong note of violation during the lockdown on Monday in Srinagar and elsewhere, strict restrictions on the movement of people were implemented on Tuesday as the Covid-19 curfew entered sixth day.

Officials said scores of vehicles were seized and cases were registered for violating the lockdown.

No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, was allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar and other district headquarters in Kashmir.

Reports said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut and transport was off the roads across Kashmir.

In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems were urging the people to stay indoors and follow the advisories in letter and spirit.

Police said many people have been apprehended for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

“On Tuesday we have seized many vehicles and apprehended some people for violating lockdown in most parts of Kashmir,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “We have also sealed several shops.”

The officer said that after witnessing brisk vehicular movement on Monday in the summer capital Srinagar, the district administration has upped the ante against the COVID curfew violators by imposing fines and seizing vehicles in the city.

“So far 2323 people have been fined and 252 others have been arrested for violating COVID curfew and other guidelines since April 29,” the officer said adding that restrictions will remain imposed across Kashmir till lockdown continues.

The extension in the lockdown in Kashmir has come in the backdrop of an unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, particularly the summer capital.

