Strive for making mark in national events: Rana to budding cricketers

Panjgrian Cricket Eleven on Wednesday defeated Kanjali Club by 73 runs in the final of a 4-day tournament played at Government High School, Panjgrian.

Happy of Panjgrian Club was declared Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

The tournament was organised by Shanti Devi Paras Ram Charitable, Panjgrian Nagrota. Eight teams participated in the tournament that began on April 9, 2021. The series was coordinated by Hans Raj Dharoch.

A large number of cricket enthusiasts witnessed the match. After giving away winner and runner-up trophies at the concluding function, National Conference Provincial President Devender Rana stressed upon the need for fine-tuning capabilities of players to enable them to make entry into national and international events.

“By ensuring best available coaching and providing ample avenues, the talented players will shine in the cricket horizon of the country,” Rana said. “Holding such events will sharpen their talent.”

He appreciated the enthusiasm among the budding cricketers saying their participation in the base level competitions will place them in good stead in league like tournaments. He wished success to the participants saying though just one team will make it to the top yet this should not be the end of the game.

NC Provincial President also complimented the organisers for holding the tournament saying this will go a long way in providing larger canvass to the budding cricketers.