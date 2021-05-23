national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 2:09 AM

Suggestions on Class 12 exams sought from states

UPDATED: May 24, 2021, 2:09 AM
Representational Photo

Any decision on conduct of Class 12 exams and entrance examinations for professional courses remained inconclusive in a high-level meeting here on Sunday with further direction to states and UTs to examine the matter and send their feedback to Centre in writing by May 25.

Following the consultative meeting with the states and UTs, it was decided that the Centre will examine the suggestions received from the various state governments this week and convey further information in this regard to the students by or before June 1, the Education Ministry said.

“While a broad consensus was there, however, it was decided that states and the Union Territories may like to further examine the matter and send their feedback in writing by May 25, 2021,” the Education Ministry said in a statement.

Charing the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requested states and UTs to submit other suggestions, if any, to the Education Ministry by May 25.

The Ministry will consider all those suggestions and take a final decision soon, he said, reiterating “the priority of the government is to conduct all the examinations in a safe and secure environment”.

Union Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also expressed commitment towards the safety and security of children as the first priority of the Central government.

