Switching over to e-office | J&K govt issues instructions for 147 deptts, organizations

To ensure roll out of e-office, the J&K government on Friday ordered that its 137 departments and organizations will adopt e-office software of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the only mode of transaction of official business/file work in their offices.

Out of 137, 45 departments and organizations will switch over to e-office from May 30,2021 while rest of 92 departments and organizations will shift to this mode for transaction of official business from June 15, 2021.

As per GAD Order No.363, “45 offices in Annexure-“A” and 92 offices in Annexure-“B” to this Order shall adopt e-office software of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as the only mode of transaction of official business/file work in their offices w.e.f. 30.05.2021 and 15.06.2021 respectively.”

“In order to ensure smooth implementation/roll out of e-office in these offices within the specified time frames, the Information Technology Department shall provide e-office licenses to the users of the Departments on the e-Office Instance of the J&K Government, impart trainings to the identified officials of these offices, who shall then be the Master-Trainers of their respective offices for the purpose of handholding and imparting trainings to other users,” read the order.

“Information Technology Department/JaKeGA shall cover all aspects of working of e-office in the training and equip the Master-Trainers to understand the role of local system admin and impart such training in their offices, create e-mail accounts of officials and their mapping with e-office software, understand usage and migration of scanned files in e-office, familiarize the trainees with all features of e-offlce, understand infrastructural requirements for patch up with NICNET of NKN lease line/State Wide Area Network, as the case may be and understand functionality on VPN framework etc,” the order further read.

“The offices detailed at Annexure-“A” and Annexure-“B” to this Order, shall nominate officials who shall be trained to be the Master trainers for rolling out of e-office by or before April 24, 2021. Such nominations shall be furnished to Vaibhav Kohli, Additional Secretary to Government. Information Technology Department ([email protected]) (Room No. 4/10. Fourth Floor, Mini Block, Civil Secretariat, Jammu). The offices having 30-40 users on e-office shall identify 3 officials and those with more than 45 likely users shall identify 4-5 officials for the purpose of being Master trainers. A Gazetted Officer of reasonable seniority shall be nominated for the purpose of overall coordination of the training,” the order read.

“The offices detailed at Annexure-“A” and Annexure-“B” to this Order will make an assessment of the requirement of IT infrastructure for adoption of e-office and procure the requisite gap infrastructure on their own, by following all necessary codal formalities prescribed in GFR, 2017. The Information Technology Department of IT shall share standard specifications with all departments for ensuring quality of the products. They will ensure seamless Internet Connectivity in their offices for the purpose of working on e-office. It is further ordered that the Estates Department shall provide a Meeting Hall(s) to the Information Technology Department for conducting the training, whenever required,” the order further read.

Annexure “A” of the order comprises the departments and organisations of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Director General of Police including CID Organization, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, Director, Anticorruption Bureau, J&K, Chief Electoral Office, J&K, Director General, Prisons, Director General, Youth Services & Sports, Director General, Fire & Emergency Services, Director General, Prosecution, J&K, Director, Information, J&K, Director, Motor Garages, Director, Hospitality & Protocol Department with the catering staff, Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Director, Employment, J&K, Director, Forest Protection Force, Director, Skill Development, Director, Forest Research Institute, Director, Tribal Affairs, Labour Commissioner, J&K, Custodian General, J&K, Transport Commissioner, J&K, Project Director, AIDS Control Society, J&K Board of Technical Education, J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Pahari Speaking People, J&K Advisory Board for the Development of Gujjars & Bakerwals, J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority, J&K Police Housing Corporation, One Man Forest Authority, Toshkhana Officer, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited, Director of Testing, Inspections & Commissioning, J&K, J&K Advisory Board for the Welfare & Development of Kissans, J&K Advisory Board for the Welfare & Development of Other Backward Classes, CEO/Secretary, J&K Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Directorate of Local Funds, Audit & Pensions, J&K, Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K, Controller, Drug & Food Control Organization, Mission Director, J&K Women Empowerment Society, Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Mission Director, ICDS, Chairman, Committee of Fixation of Fee Structure of Private Educational Institutions, Chairman, Appellate Authority (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, J&K Goods and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Commissioner, Food & Drug Administration, J&K and Director, Rural Sanitation.

Annexure “B” comprises rest of 92 departments and organizations including J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination, Director, Libraries & Research, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), Chief Wildlife Warden, Director, Soil Conservation, Director, Social Forestry, Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Board, Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Excise Commissioner, J&K, Director General, Economics & Statistics, Civil Secretariat Treasury, Accounts Officer, G.P. Fund Moving Cell, J&K Services Selection Board, J&K Special Tribunal, Directorate of National Health Mission, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Sainik Welfare Department, J&K Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Inspector General of Police, Railways, Inspector General of Police, Crime, J&K Housing Board, Chief Architect, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board, Director, Geology & Mining, SIDCO, Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization, Commissioner, Survey & Land Records, Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation Limited, Mission Director, J&K Skill Development Mission, J&K Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission, J&K Social Welfare Board, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, J&K Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes Corporation, Managing Director, JKTDC, Director Estates, J&K, Directors Fisheries, Stationery & Office Supplies, Sericulture, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, Environment & Remote Sensing, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, State Finance Commission, Commissioner, State Taxes Department, Director General, Audit and Inspections, J&K, Funds Organization, J&K Commercial Taxes Tribunal, J&K Public Service Commission, J&K IMPARD, Director, Family Welfare MCH & Immunization, Director, Indian System of Medicines, Board of Unani Ayurvedic System of Medicines, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department, J&K, J&K Home Guards, Director, Defence Labour Procurement, Director, Horticulture (P&M), Managing Director, JKHPMC, Chief Engineer, J&K UEED, Chief Executive Officer, J&K e-Governance Agency, Director, Finance Organization, PDD, Chief Engineer, Planning & Design Wing, J&K, Chief Executive Officer, ERA,J&K, Special Officer, Auqaf, Inspector General, Registration, J&K, Civil Aviation Department, J&K, J&K EDI, Office of the Advocate General, J&K, J&K Legislative Assembly, J&K Police Headquarters (PHQ), Civil Secretariat Security, J&K, Civil Secretariat Dispensary, J&K Power Development Corporation, J&K Board of School Education, J&K Information Technology Infrastructure Development Corporation and J&K Handicrafts & Handloom Development Corporation.