Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
April 28, 2021, 2:18 AM

Teachers allowed to take online classes from home

Representational Photo
The J&K government has made the attendance of teachers non-mandatory in view of the major spike in COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) through its official Twitter handle.

The teachers have been asked to deliver online classes for students from their homes. “In view of the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, all Schools, Colleges, Technical education and Skill development institutes shall not require in person attendance of any member of the staff.

The teaching staff shall conduct online classes only from their homes,” the DIPR tweeted. It further tweeted that the universities shall be permitted to seek in person attendance of minimal staff only for research or laboratory work. “However, such staff of educational institutions as are needed by the concerned District Disaster Management Authorities for official duties shall not be exempted from duties on account of this order,” the DIPR tweeted. Notably, the J&K government has ordered for temporary closure of all educational institutions up to class 12th.

Earlier, the government had ordered daily attendance of 50 percent of teaching staff on a rotation basis. Dozens of faculty members were tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few weeks raising concern about the safety of teaching staff and their families.

This newspaper carried a series of stories to highlight the concern of the teaching staff of schools and colleges who complained that they were apprehensive of contracting the virus as they use public transport to attend their respective institutions.

