Tendulkar discharged from hospital

Former India captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, who was hospitalised as a precautionary measure after testing positive for COVID-19, was on Thursday discharged and is now recuperating in home isolation here.

The former player, who will turn 48 later this month, posted a statement on Twitter to confirm the development.

“I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar also thanked the medical staff for taking care of him during the hospitalisation.

“I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances,” said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure after testing positive for the dreaded virus on March 27.

However all his other family members have tested negative. The legendary right-handed batsman had taken part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veterans’’ tournament in Raipur last month. He ad led the Indian team to victory in that event.