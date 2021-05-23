Testing, vaccination mantra to fight COVID-19: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday addressed the people of Jammu and Kashmir through a video message, in which he sought active participation from various stakeholders to complement government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

In his message, the Lt Governor urged the elected PRI representatives, teachers, ASHAs, Anganwadi, ANM workers and voluntary organisations to play an active role in effective implementation of COVID preventive measures in rural areas.

He said that in view of the spread of coronavirus in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has initiated the setting up of 5-bedded COVID Centre including one oxygen-supported bed in every panchayat to provide immediate medical attention to the people.

“I urge all DDC and BDC Chairpersons, members, sarpanchs and panchs to extend their support and participation in the establishment and operation of the grass-root level COVID Care facilities in panchayats, besides spreading awareness among the rural communitiess,” the Lt Governor said. “We can effectively tackle the challenge of this global pandemic through active participation of all elected panchayat representatives, teachers, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, ANM workers, Village Health Committees and voluntary organisations working in the rural areas.”

He said that the Covid Care Centres would be equipped with requisite healthcare facilities, with each centre having one oxygen-supported bed for immediate patient care along with linkages with PHCs and CHCs besides availability of medicines and regular doctor’s consultation.

“Telemedicine facilities have also been made operational for the people. Along with the creation of basic minimum infrastructure to provide isolation facilities at panchayat level. We are also ramping up the pace of COVID testing and vaccination in rural areas, ” the Lt Governor said. “Situation is improving gradually. We are intensifying the vaccination drive across J&K. With 63 percent of the total targeted population vaccinated till date, J&K is ahead of many states and UTs and is among one of the best performing regions in terms of vaccination.”

He said testing and vaccination was the mantra to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

“I request all of you to participate actively in both testing and vaccination campaigns so that the spread of the deadly virus can be effectively contained,” the Lt Governor said. “COVID positive patients or those who have developed similar symptoms need not panic. They must contact the community health workers and doctors immediately. Village Health Committees must ensure the availability of medicare facilities, patient care management in these centres. Training for ASHAs, anganwadi and ANM workers is also being ensured. In order to deal with emergency situations, a robust system has been planned and being implemented so that the people requiring medical attention will be provided with the necessary medicare facilities and treatment.”