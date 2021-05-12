Traffic remains suspended on highway

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended today owing to maintenance and repairs of the road.

The sub-contractor companies engaged by the National Highway Authority of India carried out excavation, earth cutting, and maintenance works on the highway.

Sources said due to frequent landslides at many places between Nashri – Chanderkote, Karool – Ramban and Ramban – Banihal sectors, the road condition has deteriorated giving tough time to the drivers.

People from of sub divisions Ramsu and Banihal complained that they were suffering badly due to frequent blockade of the highway.

They said there was no alternate or service road connecting their places to the Ramban district headquarters.

People alleged that the highway expansion work was being conducted “unscientifically”, which according to them often leads to traffic jams.

Certain village representatives alleged that under the grab of road maintenance work at Mehar Cafeteria, Morh Ghori Morh and Chamba Seri on Wednesday, hundreds of tons of excavated muck were being dumped into river Chenab.

Meanwhile, the authorities said that traffic on the highway will resume Thursday morning.

“Subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (passenger) shall be allowed from both sides on the highway,” they said..

They said that the cut off timing fixed for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) was 8am to 12pm, from Jakheni (Udhampur) 9am to 1pm and from Zig (Qazigund) 8am to 12pm. “No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.”

The HMVs/load carriers shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway, they said. “TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.”