MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 1:03 AM

Traffic restored on highway

The vehicular traffic was restored on Jammu Srinagar National Highway after remaining blocked for several hours at various places between Chanderkote and Banihal here on Wednesday.

The traffic was suspended Tuesday night due to incessant rains.

A traffic police officer informed Greater Kashmir that landslides and shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh, Maroog, Battery Chasma and Panthyal due to overnight rains in Ramban district caused disruption in the traffic.

He said after improvement in weather Wednesday morning, the agencies concerned pressed their men and machinery into service to clear the landslides and stones from the road.

He said after clearing the landslides, the traffic resumed Wednesday afternoon on the highway.

Light vehicles were allowed to move on both sides and heavy traffic was moving on the highway towards Jammu only.

Traffic advisory for Thursday

Meanwhile, the traffic department in a fresh advisory said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, after clearing light medium passenger vehicles, heavy load carriers will be allowed to move towards Kashmir on Thursday.

Cut off timings for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) is 8 am to 1 pm, and from Jakheni (Udhampur) 9 am to 2 pm. “No vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timings,” it said.

HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after tail of down (Jammu bound) HMVs cross Jakheni (Udhampur), it said.

