Training frontline workers for Covid testing begins at JLNM hospital

In an endeavour to prevent further spread of Covid-19 in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, Atal Dulloo on Thursday said that the government has initiated a programme, ‘Training for Master trainers’ in which frontline workers at block and village level shall be trained to conduct Covid-19 tests and besides raise awareness among masses about Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As per an official statement, the FC, H&ME said this during the inauguration of a training programme titled, ‘Training of Trainers for Covid-19 Management and Possible 3rd Wave’ at JLNM Hospital here.

Among others, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Ajiaz Assad; Director, Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and other officers of the Health department were present.

Dulloo said that the current trend of Covid-19 cases show that the virus has spread in villages while earlier it was limited to cities and major towns and to overcome the challenge this training programme has been organised. He said that under ‘Training for Master trainers’, frontline workers including anganwadi workers, asha workers, ANM, sarpanchs, panchs, lumberdars, chowkidars and other concerned shall be provided training regarding conduct of Covid tests under the supervision of medical officers, the statement said. He also said that they shall create awareness regarding Covid appropriate behaviour besides disposal of PPE, gloves and masks in a proper way among the rural population to curb the spread of contagious virus to rural areas.

Highlighting the importance of Covid Care Centres (CCCs), the FC H&ME said that these CCCs at Panchayat and block level; primary health centers and sub-centres will help to stop the referral of non-severe Covid patients to tertiary care hospitals which will eventually reduce pressure on such hospitals.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole said that at the beginning of the outbreak of Covid pandemic little information was available regarding the measures to contain its spread. However, Divisional administration gave first preference to ensure availability of N95 Masks, PPE kits for the physicians who were treating covid positive patients, the Div Com said. However, he said the “second wave created new challenges of oxygen demand regarding which various measures were taken including the establishment of oxygen plants in tertiary and district hospitals to meet the demand besides ensuring sufficient availability of oxygen cylinders”.

He further said that in view of the possible emergence of the third wave, the government has begun to take concrete measures starting from ‘Training for Trainers’ and establishment of functional CCCs at Panchayat level and block level. He said the training programme for master trainers shall continue till Ist June, and later the master trainers will provide training at district level to frontline workers till 10th June. Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that the motto of the programme was to prepare manpower and train them to contain the possible third wave. The Director said that the DHSK will involve medical experts of various fields including Pediatrician, Anaesthesia, Microbiology, Social Preventive Medicine to impart training to ASHAS, Anganwardi workers, ANM, and other people who would be associated with the Panchayat Covid Centers including Sarpanchs, Panchs and volunteers.

In consonance with the LGs directions of creating Covid bed facility in Panchayats, the Director said that the Directorate is on the mission mode to establish five beds in each Panchayat and thirty to forty beds at block level to ensure timely and quality treatment to Covid patients, the statement said.

This endeavour will also facilitate those home isolated patients who do not have a proper isolation room with bed and attached washroom. Later, he informed that there has been no shortage of oxygen, deficiency of medicine or any other issue in Kashmir province regarding the Covid patient treatment.