Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump has disclosed that he is taking antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine daily to ward off the deadly coronavirus, though health experts have warned it may be unsafe.

Speaking at a meeting of restaurant executives on Monday, Trump said he began taking the drug after consulting the White House doctor, though stopped short of saying his physician had actually recommended it.

“A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it,” the president said.

“Here’s my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it,” Trump told shocked reporters.

“I have been taking it (hydroxychloroquine) for about a week and a half,” he told reporters, asserting that he has zero symptoms of the deadly COVID-19, which has killed over 90,000 Americans in the past three months.

Trump, 73, said he consulted his doctors but was not explicitly recommended by the White House physicians. “White House doctor didn’t recommend. I asked him, what do you think? He said well, if you’d like it. I said yeah, I’d like it. I’d like to take it,” he said.