Twitter suspends Trump's account

US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter due to the “risk of further incitement of violence”, the social media giant has announced, days after his supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

The unprecedented move by the California-based social media platform comes after Trump tweeted that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden on January 20.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement on Friday. At the time of permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.