Two dead after tractor falls into pit in Rajouri

Two men died after the tractor they were on board fell into a pit in an agricultural field in Challas village of Doongri area in J&K’s Rajouri district on Monday night, officials said.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that driver Mohammad Altaf, son of Mohammad Ibrahim, a resident of Jatore and Khadam Hussain, son of Mohammed Abdullah, a local died after the tractor used to sow maize in the fields plunged into the pit resulting into the duo’s death.

It was not immediately known whether Altaf and Hussain died on the spot or were first removed to a health facility.

Police is reported to have taken up investigation in the matter.