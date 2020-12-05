UK MPs seek intervention in farmer protests

A group of 36 cross-party parliamentarians has written to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to make representations with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, about the impact on British Punjabis affected by the demonstrations by farmers against new agricultural reforms in India.

The letter, issued on Friday, has been drafted by British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and signed by other Indian-origin MPs including Labour’sVirendra Sharma, SeemaMalhotra and Valerie Vaz as well as former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the department has not received the letter as yet. “The police handling of protests is a matter for the government of India,” an FCDO spokesperson said. The letter from the parliamentarians urges the minister to set up an urgent meeting with them to discuss the “deteriorating situation in Punjab” and seeks an update on any communication the FCDO has had with the Indian government on the issue.