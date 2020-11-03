UN chief condemns 'appalling attack'

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “appalling attack” on Monday at Kabul University in Afghanistan, stressing that the incident is an assault on the human right to education.

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education,” a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

Guterres reiterated that those responsible must be held accountable. “The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strongly condemned the attack, asserting that India will continue to support Afghanistan’s brave struggle against terrorism.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured,” Modi tweeted. “We will continue to support Afghanistan’s brave struggle against terrorism,” he said.