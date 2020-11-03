Today's Paper, World
Press Trust of India
United Nations,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 12:16 AM

UN chief condemns 'appalling attack'

Press Trust of India
United Nations,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 12:16 AM
File Pic
File Pic

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the “appalling attack” on Monday at Kabul University in Afghanistan, stressing that the incident is an assault on the human right to education.

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Trending News

New laws detrimental to J&K identity: Hakeem Yaseen

36 flights carrying 3,774 passengers arrive in J&K

Representational Pic

Cong demands withdrawal of land laws

Land laws|Govt trying to turn clock back to despotic times: NC

“This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education,” a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

Guterres reiterated that those responsible must be held accountable. “The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also strongly condemned the attack, asserting that India will continue to support Afghanistan’s brave struggle against terrorism.

Latest News

Anantnag Champions Tourney|Real Kashmir FC lifts title

Athletic championship held in Anantnag

File Photo

SMC holds demolition drive

GK Photo

KU to establish Academy of Kashmiri Language

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured,” Modi tweeted. “We will continue to support Afghanistan’s brave struggle against terrorism,” he said.

Related News