US blogger accuses 3 top PPP leaders of rape, assault

A Pakistan-based American blogger has alleged that she was raped by Pakistan’s former interior minister Rehman Malik and accused ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and another former minister of physically manhandling her in 2011.

Cynthia D Ritchie made the allegation against the three top leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) through a video clip posted on her Facebook page on Friday, and soon it went viral on social media.

“In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That’s right, I’ll say it again. I was raped by the then interior minister Rehman Malik,” she claimed.

She also said Gilani and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin “physically manhandled” her while the ex-prime minister was staying at the “President’s House” in Islamabad.

Ritchie said that the rape assault against her took place at Malik’s house in the Ministers’ Enclave around the time of the raid in which Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan in 2011.

“I thought it (was) a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/a drugged drink,” she wrote.

She also said that she kept mum as no one in the then PPP government helped her.

The PPP was in power from 2008 until 2013 and Gilani was the prime minister until he was removed by the Supreme Court in June 2012 for disobeying court orders.

Ritchie also said she had informed about the incident to “someone” at the US Embassy in Pakistan in 2011, “but due to ‘fluid’ situation and ‘complex’ relations between US and Pakistan, [the] response was less than adequate”.

“It is primarily those who use and abuse others, particularly women and the vulnerable population. And I am one of them,” Ritchie was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

However, all three leaders have denied the allegations. Gilani said he was even considering responding to such allegations, “humiliation and disgrace”.