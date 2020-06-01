'US will consider rejoining WHO if it ends reliance on China'

US will consider rejoining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and reliance on China, the White House has said.

“The WHO needs to reform. What the president said, if the WHO reforms and ends the corruption and ends the reliance on China, the US will very seriously consider coming back,” US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told ABC News on Sunday.

“In the meantime, we’re going to take that USD 400 million that the US spends, compared to the USD 40 million that the Chinese spends on the WHO. And we’re going to make sure it gets to front-line health care workers, just like we’re doing with PEPFAR in Africa,” O’Brien said.

“We’re going to take that same money and make sure it gets to the Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross and the hospitals all over the world that need it, and doesn’t go through a corrupt international organisation that’s controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. That’s for sure,” O’Brien said.