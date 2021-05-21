Vaccination drive held at Parimpora

Vaccination drive of the age group of 18 years to 44 years was held by a medical team at Parimpora Fruit Mandi

The team was headed by Dr Saleem-ul-Rehman, Director General Family Welfare who was accompanied by Dr Masrat Jabeen, Assistant Director and other subordinate staff. The drive was held in the central Hall of the New Kashmir Fruit Association, Fruit Marketing complex, Parimpora.

As per the statement issued by President of the New Kashmir Fruit Association, Bashir Ahmad Bashir, keeping in view the surge of intense wave of the pandemic, all the required and necessary measures of SOP were observed during the drive. Facilities of face mask and sanitizers were made available and social distancing were maintained by all.

“Members of our Association who were in the age group of 18 – 44 years along with their employees, customers, fruit / vegetable growers and dealers have been vaccinated successfully today. 209 persons have been vaccinated today,” the statement reads.

The management of this association expressed their gratitude to Dr Saleem-ul-Rehman, Director General, Family Welfare and Dr Masarat Jabeen, Assistant Director and their subordinate staff for the conducting the drive.