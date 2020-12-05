Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 9:31 PM

VC JK KVIB chairs districts' review meeting

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 5, 2020, 9:31 PM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Vice Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board, DrHinaBhat today convened a meeting with the district officers to review performance of district offices of the Board in Jammu division.

For an effective implementation of PMEGP scheme, DrHina said that an e-tracking of PMEGP application and e- training of EDP has been made mandatory to bring in accountability and transparency in the system.

VC also had a detailed deliberation on various significant issues regarding further streamlining of implementation of various schemes being implemented by the Board.

The meeting was attended by Secretary/Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB, Deputy Chief Executive Officer J&K KVIB Jammu, senior officials and district officers.

