'Ventilation, facial protection best safeguards against airborne Covid'

“I believe that both droplet and aerosol modes of transmission are important. Droplet transmission occurs in close proximity in open or closed spaces while airborne infection is more likely as viral clouds form in closed rooms. While the virus can spread by air even in the open, the flow of air currents will not allow large viral clouds to form and hang around while such clouds can form easily and waft around slowly in closed spaces. In either case, wearing a proper mask and eye protection is likely to prevent the virus from entering through nose, mouth or eyes. Ventilation is a key ally in keeping the viral load low,” he said.

According to Dr Reddy, viral clouds forming in closed buildings can drift between rooms. Ventilation and facial protection are still the best safeguards. “We will need better quality masks or double masking. Indoor ventilation systems have to be improved. Open cross ventilation is ideal.”