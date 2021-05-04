Veteran Radio broadcaster P L Razdan passes away

Veteran media personality, theatre and drama artist P L Razdan passed away today in New Delhi after he lost his Covid 19 battle in New Delhi

He is survived by wife and four daughters. A recipient of many awards and honours including national award for best Drama production during his career at Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Razdan continued with his passion of productions even after his retirement with excellence.

He also won ‘Akashvani award’, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of Indian broadcasting, thrice in various categories of radio drama productions. Every project he took up, he accomplished with high standards of professionalism, hard work and dedication.

He spent his considerable time as a producer in Yuv Vani section of Akashvani Srinagar. He later worked as a producer drama section of Srinagar AIR and produced dramas which were enjoyed and appreciated by the listeners. An artist par excellence himself, Razdan was also known for the most resonant and vibrant drama voice both in Kashmiri and Urdu.

In Jammu Radio Station, he worked as a producer for popular Kashmiri programme “Pamposh” and Urdu magazine “Khirman.”

A large number of people associated with ‘Akashvani’ have condoled the untimely and unfortunate demise of the stalwart broadcaster and programne producer of Prasar Bharati.

Ashwani Kumar Chairman, Himalayan Media Foundation said that his demise was widely mourned with condolences pouring in from all the stations across the country where he worked. He said that Jammu and Kashmir lost a top broadcaster in his demise.