Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 1:32 AM

Veteran Radio broadcaster P L Razdan passes away

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 1:32 AM
File photo of P L Razdan
File photo of P L Razdan

Veteran media personality, theatre and drama artist P L Razdan passed away today in New Delhi after he lost his Covid 19 battle in New Delhi

He is survived by wife and four daughters. A recipient of many awards and honours including national award for best Drama production during his career at Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Razdan continued with his passion of productions even after his retirement with excellence.

Trending News
File Photo of Muhammad Ashraf Mir

COVID-19 | Apni Party aghast over 'mishandling' second COVID wave in J&K

Representational photo

Illicit timber seized at Bhadarwah

Representational Photo

'143 arrested for lockdown violations; 620 fined, 79 FIRs registered'

File Photo

KU to hold all pending exams online

He also won ‘Akashvani award’, one of the most prestigious awards in the field of Indian broadcasting, thrice in various categories of radio drama productions. Every project he took up, he accomplished with high standards of professionalism, hard work and dedication.

He spent his considerable time as a producer in Yuv Vani section of Akashvani Srinagar. He later worked as a producer drama section of Srinagar AIR and produced dramas which were enjoyed and appreciated by the listeners. An artist par excellence himself, Razdan was also known for the most resonant and vibrant drama voice both in Kashmiri and Urdu.

In Jammu Radio Station, he worked as a producer for popular Kashmiri programme “Pamposh” and Urdu magazine “Khirman.”

Latest News
Representational Photo

Pfizer in talks with India on vaccine approval

File Photo

Plea in SC seeks President's rule in Bengal amid post-poll violence

File Photo

No traffic on highway today

Representational Image

J&K Govt steps in to help Kashmiri students reach Bangladesh

A large number of people associated with ‘Akashvani’ have condoled the untimely and unfortunate demise of the stalwart broadcaster and programne producer of Prasar Bharati.

Ashwani Kumar Chairman, Himalayan Media Foundation said that his demise was widely mourned with condolences pouring in from all the stations across the country where he worked. He said that Jammu and Kashmir lost a top broadcaster in his demise.

Tagged in , ,
Related News