Vi offers round-the-clock customer assistance on Google

Leading telecom brand Vi has announced its integration with Google’s Business Messages to provide better services to its customers. As per the company’s statement, telecom services provider’s VIC ChatBoT has been integrated with Google’s Business Messages for 24×7 real-time customer service on Smartphone’s. The AI-powered VIC is enabled with LIVE Agent connect for assisted services which is extended to Google’s Business Messages also. This innovation enables users searching for Vi or Vi Stores on Google Search or Google Maps to find ‘Chat’ or ‘Message a Live Agent’ button against search results, through which they can interact with the virtual agent, VIC, to get their queries answered immediately.