Water logging disrupts normal life in several Srinagar areas

Normal life was disrupted in several areas of Srinagar city on Sunday after water logging forced residents to stay indoors.

The affected areas include Bemina, Mehjoor Nagar, MoominabadBatamaloo, and some interior areas of KursuPadshahibagh.

The dilapidated roads also remained submerged giving tough time to locals and commuters.

Lasjan residents complain that potholes dotting the road caused massive water logging. They added that the road is badly damaged and has turned into cesspool after rains.

Locals and commuters said that earlier water logging used to occur in interior localities.

“Now, with the authorities paying no heed to fix the problem, the main roads also turn into cesspool after rains,” they said.

Residents of various localities said that they have been uploading the photographs of water logging of respective areas on social media to get the attention of authorities for redressal.

“Further, we have been taking up matter with concerned authorities but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” said Mubashir Ahmad of Padshahibagh.

Few routes in Srinagar are in extremely bad condition. Shopkeepers from different markets complained that water logging severely affects their daily business.

Shopkeepers at Regal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and its adjacent markets complained that they had no business on Sunday due to water logging. “There is no business today. We are sitting idle,” said Bilal Ahmad, a salesman at Hari Singh High Street.

The problem was compounded by defunct drainage system in various areas. The choked drains, according to locals led to water logging in various city localities and markets.

Several areas in Downtown also remained deluged with vital roads including RajouriKadal, Gojwara, SafaKadal remained water logged.

Various inhabitants of JogilankarRainawari complained that water entered into their residential house premises as authorities failed to dewater the locality.