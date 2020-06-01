WHO: Pandemic disrupted some treatments

The World Health Organisation says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a survey of 155 countries last month, the UN health agency found worrying problems. “Many people who need treatment for diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes have not been receiving the health services and medicines they need since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said WHO director-general TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus in a statement. The survey also found that 42% of countries had interrupted services for cancer patients and 31% for heart emergencies.

In more than 90% of countries, health care staff had been partially or fully reassigned to pandemic duties.