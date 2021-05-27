Woman dies, husband and son injured in Rajouri accident

A woman died while her husband and son were critically injured in a road accident that took place at Shahdra Chowk in Thanamandi town of Rajouri district on Thursday.

Police said that the accident took place on Thursday evening when a car (JK02AD 1786) moving on Thanamandi Shahdra road plunged from the road and fell in a deep gorge at Shahdra Chowk.

Locals and Police rushed to the spot and all three injured were taken out of the accident site and rushed to Sub District Hospital Thanamandi where one of the woman identified as Shamim Akhter, wife of Makhan Shah of Mangota was declared brought dead.

Two other injured identified as Makhan Shah, son of Rasso Shah and his son Maqdoom Shah were declared as serious and referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where the two are under treatment.