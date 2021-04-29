Work on dev projects to continue amid lockdown: Div Com

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has directed all the executing agencies to continue work on developmental projects uninterruptedly while adhering to ‘covid appropriate behaviour’ at site.

“Consequent upon the spike in Covid-19 positive cases and subsequent imposition of lockdown in Kashmir division, the work on various developmental/iconic projects which are being executed by various agencies viz. PW (R&B), Jal Shakti, PMGSY, UEED, SMC, Beacon, NHIDCL, Tourism authorities, SMAGRA, RDD department, etc. shall be carried out uninterruptedly/smoothly,” reads a circular issued by Div Com Kashmir.

“It is impressed upon all Deputy Commissioners, Head of Departments, Directors, Managing Directors, Chief Engineers of Kashmir division to ensure all appropriate arrangements at the work site through executing agencies/contractors so that execution of works may not get stopped/halted due to the Covid-19 lockdown.”