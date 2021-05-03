World Press Freedom Day observed

World Press Freedom Day was marked today across the globe as journalists pledged to support the freedom and journalistic ethics.

The day underscored the need for governments and people across the world to respect their commitment to press freedom and is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics, according to UNESCO.

World Press Freedom Day is a day of showing solidarity with journalists, photo-journalists and all associated with the media who brave the toughest conditions to disseminate information and bring news from across the world to the homes of people. The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, in a message on World Press Freedom Day said, “The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, ‘Information as a Public Good’, underlines the indisputable importance of verified and reliable information. It calls attention to the essential role of free and professional journalists in producing and disseminating this information, by tackling misinformation and other harmful content.”

Key things to know about World Press Freedom Day 2021: UNESCO

= Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media

= Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies.

= Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities that enable people to recognize and value, as well as defend and demand, journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day in the year 1993. The declaration was made based on a recommendation made in 1991 at the 26th General Conference session of UNESCO.

It was also a result of the 1991 Windhoek Declaration, a statement which was produced by African journalists about press freedom, presented at a seminar held by UNESCO.

Press Freedom Day is marked to ensure the protection and safety of the press, to pay tribute to journalists who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of truth, and to discuss journalistic ethics.

There are still many nations – which include China, North Korea, Vietnam, Syria and Iran – where press freedom is still severely limited. Agencies

Wishes and messages

In too many countries, journalists & media workers face censorship, abuse, harassment, detention & even death, simply for doing their jobs.

On #WorldPressFreedomDay, I urge all governments to do everything in their power to support a free, independent and diverse media. pic.twitter.com/FBv5fCkbCY

— AntónioGuterres (@antonioguterres) May 2, 2021

[email protected] and @mariaressa, 2021 @UNESCO World #PressFreedom Prize Laureate, on the future of #journalism and the role of online platforms.

— #WorldPressFreedomDay Conference (@unescoNOW) May 2, 2021