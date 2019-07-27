10 Pakistani soldiers killed

Unidentified militants attacked Pakistani security forces in the tribal North Waziristan district and the restive Balochistan province on Saturday, killing 10 soldiers, including an officer.

In the first incident, six Pakistan Army soldiers were killed when the terrorists opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. The Pakistani military said in a statement that “terrorists from across the border fired on Pakistan Army border patrolling party near Gurbaz, killing 6 soldiers”.

“Terrorists killed four security personnel when they fired upon a contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops during a combing/sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat,” said Pakistani Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) about the second attack.

The killing of the six soldiers on the Pak-Afghan border and of four in Balochistan “is the sacrifice Pakistan (is) making for peace in the region”, Pakistan military’s spokesman Director General Major Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

“My condolences and prayers go to the families of the 10 brave soldiers, including an officer…” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet. Pakistan and Afghanistan accuse each other of harbouring terrorist groups that carry out attacks across the border. Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of supporting the Taliban, a charge Pakistan denies.