UPDATED: May 25, 2019, 11:46 PM

13 killed in Afghan flash floods, heavy rain

At least 13 people have lost their lives and more than 100 houses have been destroyed due heavy rain and flash floods in Afghanistan’s Ghor province over the past two days, officials said on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, provincial Governor Ghulam Nasir Khazih said that the floods largely damaged provincial capital FirozKoah and neighbouringTolak as well as Shahrak districts where over 100 houses were washed away and farmlands destroyed. The Governor also called upon national and international aid agencies to assist the flood affected people.

