30 killed in 2 separate mass shootings in US

Two separate mass shootings within 24 hours left 30 people dead and several others injured in the US states of Texas and Ohio, including one thought to be a hate crime, the latest in a string of such incidents in America that have shocked the nation.

Also Read | 20 killed in Texas mass shooting, suspect in custody

The first shooting took place in the southern border town of El Paso in Texas, where a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a crowded Walmart store, killing 20 people and wounding 26 others on Saturday.

Hours later, a man killed nine people before being shot dead by police in Oregon district, a historic neighbourhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops, in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday, police said.

Also Read | 12 killed, six wounded after mass shooting incident in Virginia

“The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries,” Dayton police said.

At least 26 others were injured, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley told reporters.

Also Read | 34 killed over 120 injured in two accidents in Pakistan

The first shooting that tore through a Walmart jammed with back-to-school shoppers in El Paso on Saturday marked another bleak milestone in a nation pocked by gun violence: the 250th mass shooting of 2019.