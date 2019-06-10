38 Taliban inmates released from Afghan jail

At least 38 militants affiliated to the Taliban have been released from a jail in Afghanistan’s Herat province, officials said on Monday.

The inmates were among the 900 Taliban detainees lodged in various government jails, the provincial governor’s spokesman Jailani Farhad was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani announced the release of 900 Taliban detainees last week as a “good gesture” to encourage Taliban militants to hold a dialogue with the government to find a negotiated settlement to the country’s lingering crisis. The Taliban, who have refused to hold direct talks with the government, were yet to react to the government’s decision.