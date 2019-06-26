World
IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 1:38 AM

4 killed in attack on police centre in Pakistan

IANS
Islamabad,
UPDATED: June 27, 2019, 1:38 AM

One policeman and three suicide bombers were killed in an attack on a police station in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Wednesday.

The attack took place in the morning when three suicide bombers tried to enter the police station in the Loralai city, the media wing of Pakistan’s armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

Trending News

Amit Shah arriving today for 2-day visit

KEG decries arrest of editor Afaaq

Court grants bail to Qadri

EC yet to fix dates for J&K Assembly elections

While one attacker was shot dead by the police at the entrance to the complex, other two managed to enter the centre, Geo News reported. “In the exchange of fire one suicide bomber (of the remaining two) exploded himself and the other was killed by security forces,” the ISPR said.

One policeman was killed and two other officers were wounded in the attack.

A police recruitment centre in the same city was attacked in January claiming 12 lives and wounding 21 others.

Latest News
All five accused in Makkah Masjid blast case acquitted

PTI lawmaker urges GoI to protect minorities' worship places in India

Postpone our exams: Law deptt students appeal CU-K VC

'Stone pelting incidents declined in Kashmir'

India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session in Mumbai

Balochistan, the largest and least populated state of Pakistan, has witnessed frequent attacks by separatist groups, armed Islamist forces and organised crime networks, making it one of the nation’s most unstable and insecure regions. In July last year, 149 people were killed in an attack in the province during a poll-related rally. It was one of the worst attacks in the history of the Asian country.

Related News