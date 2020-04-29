Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of baby boy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a ‘healthy baby boy’, delivered at a government-run hospital in London on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister and Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning,” a spokesperson for the couple said on Wednesday.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS (National Health Service) maternity team,” the spokesperson said.