Today's Paper, World
IANS
Jakarta,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:09 AM

Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus

IANS
Jakarta,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:09 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image
Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only

With overflowing patients, Baramulla's COVID hospitals short of space

Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

65-year-old requiring 'intensive care' dies at Bandipora hospital

GK File Photo

1000 Lpm oxygen plant at District Hospital Ganderbal inaugurated

Representational Photo

43 arrested, 480 fined for lockdown violations: Police

The Indonesian government has started putting measures in place ahead of of Eid Al-Fitr to ban the annual mass exodus, locally known as “mudik”, which takes place at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in an effort to curb Covid-19 spread.

Authorities have installed roadblocks on toll roads as well as ordered suspensions of the air, sea, and rail transportation, reports Xinhua news agency. The restrictions will take effect until May 17 with the only exceptions for civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work.

Tagged in , ,
Related News