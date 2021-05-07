Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus

The Indonesian government has started putting measures in place ahead of of Eid Al-Fitr to ban the annual mass exodus, locally known as “mudik”, which takes place at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in an effort to curb Covid-19 spread.

Authorities have installed roadblocks on toll roads as well as ordered suspensions of the air, sea, and rail transportation, reports Xinhua news agency. The restrictions will take effect until May 17 with the only exceptions for civil servants, police and military officers, and those who need to travel for work.